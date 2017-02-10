Sniff out deals on cool and unique products you won’t find at your local big box retailer.

Chantilly, VA



March 17-19, 2017

Super Pet Expo

Fri: 3-8pm, Sat: 10am-7pm, Sun: 10am-5pm

Dulles Expo Center

4320 Chantilly Shopping Center

Chantilly, VA 20153

WELCOME TO THE PET LOVERS

DREAM WEEKEND!

FUN— Exciting Edutainment for Pet Lovers

SHOP— Shop 150+ Local & National Exhibitors

ADOPTION EDUCATION – Meet and Greet Local Rescue Organizations

LEARN— Learn About Different Pets and Pet Related Products

PLAY—Leashed Pets Welcome - Retractable Leashes NOT Permitted

GOOD STUFF PET TRUCK

The American Pet Nutrition Good Stuff Pet Truck, featuring Supreme Source® grain-free pet food and Vita Bone® Artisan Inspired® Biscuits comes to Super Pet Expo for the first time!

