Woman shopping with dog

Shopping

Sniff out deals on cool and unique products you won’t find at your local big box retailer.

More Info...

Mustang_Border Collie - edit

Learn About Pet Adoption

Meet and greet rescue organizations. 
#OptToAdopt

Represent a rescue? Click to learn more about exhibiting...

Chantilly, VA

March 17-19, 2017

Super Pet Expo
Fri: 3-8pm, Sat: 10am-7pm, Sun: 10am-5pm
Dulles Expo Center
4320 Chantilly Shopping Center
Chantilly, VA 20153

WELCOME TO THE PET LOVERS 
DREAM WEEKEND!

  • FUN—Exciting Edutainment for Pet Lovers
  • SHOP—Shop 150+ Local & National Exhibitors
  • ADOPTION EDUCATION – Meet and Greet Local Rescue Organizations
  • LEARN—Learn About Different Pets and Pet Related Products
  • PLAY—Leashed Pets Welcome - Retractable Leashes NOT Permitted

GOOD STUFF PET TRUCK 

Supreme Source Pet Truck Setup-1

The American Pet Nutrition Good Stuff Pet Truck, featuring Supreme Source® grain-free pet food and Vita Bone® Artisan Inspired® Biscuits comes to Super Pet Expo for the first time! 

                                                                                                   

lyft logo-1 small

Need a ride to SuperPetExpo?
Get a ride in minutes with Lyft,
SuperPetExpo's exclusive rideshare parter.
New user, download the Lyft app and enter the code SUPERPET into the 'Promo" section for $25 in free ride credit!

Pets are welcome in a Lyft ride if it's okay with your driver.
Please call ahead to confirm.

 

 

