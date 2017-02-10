Active Roster
Sniff out deals on cool and unique products you won’t find at your local big box retailer.
Learn About Pet Adoption
Meet and greet rescue organizations.
#OptToAdopt
Chantilly, VA
March 17-19, 2017
Super Pet Expo
Fri: 3-8pm, Sat: 10am-7pm, Sun: 10am-5pm
Dulles Expo Center
4320 Chantilly Shopping Center
Chantilly, VA 20153
WELCOME TO THE PET LOVERS
DREAM WEEKEND!
- FUN—Exciting Edutainment for Pet Lovers
- SHOP—Shop 150+ Local & National Exhibitors
- ADOPTION EDUCATION – Meet and Greet Local Rescue Organizations
- LEARN—Learn About Different Pets and Pet Related Products
- PLAY—Leashed Pets Welcome - Retractable Leashes NOT Permitted
GOOD STUFF PET TRUCK
The American Pet Nutrition Good Stuff Pet Truck, featuring Supreme Source® grain-free pet food and Vita Bone® Artisan Inspired® Biscuits comes to Super Pet Expo for the first time!
Need a ride to SuperPetExpo?
Get a ride in minutes with Lyft,
SuperPetExpo's exclusive rideshare parter.
New user, download the Lyft app and enter the code SUPERPET into the 'Promo" section for $25 in free ride credit!
Pets are welcome in a Lyft ride if it's okay with your driver.
Please call ahead to confirm.
